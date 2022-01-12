3rd Annual Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Fishing Tournament and Seafood Festival

January 8, 2022 – Sanford, Florida

Beautiful Florida weather this year greeted the 180 teams who registered and fished the 3rd Annual Get Hook’d tournament. $10,000 in prizes were paid to the top ten bass teams, and the top 10 crappie teams. Immediately following the tournament, Second Street in Sanford was closed for a block party awards ceremony with live music and street vendors with the party lasting well into the night! This is a FREE tournament each January, sponsored by Celery City Craft Beer Barden, and West End Trading Company located in downtown Sanford.

