3rd Annual Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Fishing Tournament and Seafood Festival

January 8, 2022 – Sanford, Florida

Beautiful Florida weather this year greeted the 180 teams who registered and fished the 3rd Annual Get Hook’d tournament.  $10,000 in prizes were paid to the top ten bass teams, and the top 10 crappie teams.  Immediately following the tournament, Second Street in Sanford was closed for a block party awards ceremony with live music and street vendors with the party lasting well into the night!  This is a FREE tournament each January, sponsored by Celery City Craft Beer Barden, and West End Trading Company located in downtown Sanford.

For more images check out this post on Facebook

Fishing Magazine, Coastal Angler & The Angler Magazine is your leading source for freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing videos, fishing photos, saltwater fishing.

Leave a Reply

X