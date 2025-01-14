41 Inch Sebastian Snook

I caught this 41 inches Snook in Sebastian.

One of my sickest snook fights. Hooked this fish and immediately was taken through multiple pilings. I tossed my friend my back pack and started swimming through the pilings as quick as I could. After a couple minutes of weaving I had her in open water. Taking my time with this fish as I was using tackle on the lighter side. I finally landed her and we all got so stoked. A couple of pictures and keeping her in the water majority of the time, gave her a nice revive and she kicked off strong.