caught this 42 inch Snook in NCF.

My name is James Hansen. I live in Brooksville and decided to try a new area, yankeetown on feb 16 2023. The tide was going out and I seen this rocky creek. I was using a live target mullet. I threw out and got a 24" redfish. Threw it out again started to retrieve it and paused and all the sudden drag was screaming. This 42" snook took about 3 to 4 minutes to bring to the boat and it was about 3:30 in the afternoon.