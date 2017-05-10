49th Annual FSFA Offshore Slam

The 49th annual Offshore Slam fishing tournament hosted by the Florida Sport Fishing Association (FSFA) in Cape Canaveral, Florida. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Place prizes are awarded to the 5 largest catches of each of the eligible 5 species. A $5000 Big Fish prize and $2000 Bonus Species prize is also up for grabs.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, RAFFLES, AND MORE!

Even if you’re not fishing, join us on Saturday, June 3rd at the weigh-in at Sunrise Marina for live entertainment, raffle prizes and giveaways, food, and drinks.

2017 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

June 2 @ 6pm: Captains party at Kiwanis Park, Merritt Island

June 3: Tournament & Awards at Sunrise Marina, Port Canaveral

CATEGORIES AND PAYOUTS:

$18,000 in cash prizes will be paid out to winners in the following categories of fishing…

Big Fish-

The Big Fish Grand Prize in the amount of $5,000 will be awarded to the angler who weighs the heaviest fish. This is a stand-alone category and the winning fish will not be eligible for other categories. Both ladies and juniors are eligible for Big Fish Grand Prize. Must be eligible General Division tournament species: Dolphin, Wahoo, Kingfish, Grouper (Grey or Red, No WARSAW). In the event of a tie, the winning fish will be the first fish that was weighed at the tournament scale. Fish entered in Big Fish do not have to be declared as such. When ‘knocked out’ of this category the fish automatically is placed in the General Division.

Bonus Fish-

A cash prize will be awarded for the Heaviest weight Cobia and for the Heaviest Amberjack (AJ). The cash prize for each heaviest fish is $1,000. Neither Cobia nor AJ qualifies for General Division, Big Fish Grand Prize, Ladies or Junior Divisions.

Ladies-

1st through 3rd: Heaviest weight of any General Division eligible species caught by a lady & tagged at the dock as a ladies fish. Ladies prizes are Recognition Awards.

Juniors-

1st through 3rd: Heaviest weight of any General Division eligible species caught by a junior & tagged at the dock as a junior fish. Junior awards are Recognition Awards. All Junior’s are encouraged to weigh their catch! Each Junior weighing a fish will receive a raffle ticket for a special gift.

Individual Species-

1st through 5th – largest of each eligible species. Any angler can enter fish in this general category regardless of gender or age. A fish declared and tagged at the weigh-in dock as Ladies or Junior may also be entered in the appropriate (Ladies / Junior) category. Species prizes each are:

1st – $1,000

2nd – $750

3rd – $500

4th – $300

5th – $200

EARLY REGISTRATION NOW OPEN…

Register before May 19, 2017, and receive 2 Free $5 Raffle Tickets, 1 Tournament T-Shirt and 1 Raffle Ticket for our special raffle open only to early registration participants!

See https://offshoreslam.com/ to find more detailed information and to register for the tournament.

Note: For an opportunity to win free entry into the Offshore Slam tournament, email Amy Gorrell at agorrell@coastalanglermagazine.com and sign your team up! Winners will be notified by email May 17th! Sponsored by Coastal Angler Magazine of Brevard and The FSFA!