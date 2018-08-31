4X4 Country – Who We Are

4×4 Country is a family owned and operated business in western North Carolina with locations in Asheville and Hendersonville. We are dedicated to selling the best brands, stocking lots of parts, and giving the best service possible to our customers. We have an excellent, well trained staff with years of experience.

Since we opened in 1984, we have built a reputation of trust and fairness with our customers. We found that if a business is honest and fair, it will get repeat business – so that’s been our business model since day one. We stand behind our products and our work, so you can be assured that our service is second to none.

It is also much easier to stand behind your products when you sell quality merchandise. We are a full line Cub Cadet dealer, a full line Stihl dealer, a full line Ferris dealer, a Yanmar Tractor dealer, and a Polaris off-road dealer. In addition, we also carry arborist supplies, garden tools, sprayers, and a variety of other outdoor tools. We also carry 4×4 truck accessories at our Asheville location.

We have a full service shop on site with trained technicians. Our techs have years of experience in their respective fields. We service all the products that we sell, but only the brands that we sell. That allows us to stock more parts and it allows the techs to be “specialists” with respect to each brand.

We also use the products we sell on a daily basis. That enables us to know how they work and to better help our customers choose what is right for them. We know that price is a big factor in selecting a product, so we want our customers to get the right product the first time. We take the time with our customers to ask the right questions so they are satisfied with their purchase.

In other words, we live and breathe outdoor power equipment. We are not a store that just happens to sell power equipment. We are enthusiasts who do what we love – for a living.

4X4 Country is an equal opportunity employer and is currently seeking to hire new employees to add to our staff. Contact us at 828-697-7306 for more information.