508-Pound Blue Tops Emerald Coast Marlin Tourney

The 22nd Annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic (ECBC), held at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort from June 19-23, featured a total payout of $849,200 and a top prize of $95,040 for the tournament’s heaviest blue marlin—a 508.6-pounder battled in by Paul McMullen aboard Just The Tip.

Adverse marine conditions pushed the shotgun start from Thursday to Friday, June 21, with optional weigh-ins on Saturday and the grand weigh-in and awards ceremony on Sunday.

Here are some of the highlights of notable catches across various categories.

Heaviest Blue Marlin: Paul McMullen on Just The Tip landed the top prize with a 508.6-lb. blue, earning $95,040.00 ($165,189.00 total purse).

Heaviest Dolphin: Devin Sarver on GreSaMar took first place with a 28.8-pounder, winning $10,560 total purse.

Heaviest Tuna: Allen Krake Jr. on Team Supreme secured the heaviest tuna with a 213.60-lb. yellowfin, earning $10,560.00($97,202.50 total purse).

Heaviest Wahoo: Ryan Doxey on Bimini Babe caught a 95.40-lb. ’hoo to win $10,560.00.

Release Division: Team Supreme released seven blue marlin to take first place with 3,500 points, earning $18,062.50 ($97,202.50 total purse).

Sherry Polk on Share-E was awarded both Top Release Angler and Top Lady Angler, with 1500 points. Liam O’Brien on Panhandler excelled as the Top Junior Angler in both the Billfish and Gamefish categories.

For more information, visit FishECBC.com. The 23rd Annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is set for June 18 – 22, 2025 at Baytowne Marina.