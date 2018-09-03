5th Annual ChaseN’Tailz Fishing Tournament: Saturday, Sept 8th 2018

The 5thAnnual ChaseN’Tailz Fishing Tournament aims to make their 5thyear the biggest and best yet. Every year a new element is added to attract more teams. This year a cash prize for 1stplace female angler was added, generously donated by The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and Juniors will now receive a cash prize as well.

The Captains’ meeting is top notch with dinner catered by Tommy Bahamas, Thursday Sept 6thon the roof top at the most amazing venue in Jupiter, Harbourside Place. Tournament day starts at 6:30am with lines in on Saturday Sept 8th. A Free End of Summer Festivalat the Amphitheater starts at 1 pm and will include a waterslide, games, vendors, and car show with weigh in from 2pm-4pm.

The awards ceremony starts promptly at 6pm at the Amphitheater and is catered by Calaveras Cantina. Last year $25,000 in cash prizes were awarded & over $40,000 donated to help children in memory of Chase Warren. There is still time to register for one of the most anticipated kingfish, dolphin, wahoo tournaments of the season. Tight Lines www.chasentailz.com