7th Annual Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash: October 27th & 28th

The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) proudly announces the 7thAnnual Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash taking place Saturday, October 27 from 11 am – 9 pm and Sunday, October 28 form 11 am – 6 pm. Last year the Haunted Pirate Fest drew thousands of people of all ages to Downtown Boynton Beach to enjoy a variety of swashbuckling adventures, making the event the second largest attended Pirate Fest in the state of Florida.

As the pirates prepare for their yearly invasion, the area surrounding East Ocean Avenue is miraculously transformed into Hobb’s Cove, a shanty town reminiscent of the old word port with armored encampments, authentic cannons, and an enchanted market that features unique craftsman. Alluring melodies ring out from Merlandia, where siren spirits draw upon the curious nature of the townspeople, welcoming all to meet and greet with the beautifully enchanting mermaids.

The scuttlebutt has it that this year they will invade Boynton Beach the weekend before Halloween for The Royal Haunt, a satirical wedding that will unite two star-crossed lovers that belong to rival dynasties. All brave and curious revelers are invited to attend the royal affair on Saturday for their chance to witness whether the merciless pirates will wreak havoc or allow them to carry out their union in peace.

Dig up more info at BBPirateFest.com.