8th Annual Fontana Classic – March 12th & 13th

Boats usually start unloading around 5:30am. There is a mandatory safety talk at the marina at 6:30 AM on both days.

The Daniel Boone Council, partnering with Fontana Village Resort & Marina, are excited to present the Eighth Annual Daniel Boone Council Fontana Classic Bass Tournament. Food, fun, fishing and awards are just a few things to look forward too.

Proceeds from the event help support the character and leadership development programs of Scouting for over 4,000 youth in WNC. A quality Scouting program contributes to the healthy development of young people by providing them the environment, resources and relationships they need to grow and learn. It’s an investment in the future!

Participants will be fishing not only to Support Scouting, but to win CASH! A minimum of 38 boats must be entered into the tournament to receive full payouts.

2021 Prize Payouts:

1st Place Boat: $3,000

2nd Place Boat: $2,000

3rd Place Boat: $1,000

4th Place Boat: $500

5th Place Boat: $300

1 in 6 boats will win $200 after 40 boats registered

Tournament Big Bass: $300

CATCH THE NORTH CAROLINA STATE RECORD SMALL MOUTH BASS & WIN A 2020 F-150 4X4 TRUCK PROVIDED BY ANDY SHAW FORD

Top 5 payouts Guaranteed after 36 boats. (prizes will be prorated based on fewer boats registering).

Single Boat Registration will be $200 per boat. Two (2) fishermen per boat.

Lodging will be FREE for Gold, Silver and Bronze Level sponsors, One (1) night stay. A Lodging Special of $75 will be provided at an extra cost to single boat sponsors. Two-bedroom cabin rentals will be $150 per night (two night minimum).

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities or would like to participate, please contact James Hylemon at 828-275-3075 or james.hylemon@scouting.org