Juno Pier Report: May 2017

by Hannah Deadman, Contributing Writer

As temperatures start rising at the Juno Beach Pier, so does the amount of fish! This May, expect bluefish (10 harvest/person; 12-inch minimum) and don’t forget jigs or cut bait.

Pompano should also show up in big numbers (Six harvest per person; 11-inch minimum) so make sure to bring clams or sand fleas. Jack crevalle should also be plentiful; best caught with a jig (Limit 100 pounds or two fish; whichever comes first.) May is the last month to keep snook, so have fun with these fighters and use your live bait.

Mangrove snapper or gray snapper will also pass through, so bring live shrimp with a small circle hook. (Five harvest/person; 10-inch minimum). Recently, we’ve seen a few mullet swimming around the pier and we expect a full mullet run to come through soon.

Pier programs:

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email kufford@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

Contact info:

Juno Beach Pier

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier