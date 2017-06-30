Lake Chatuge

By Eric Welch

Water temperature: 76-77 degrees, lake level: 1 foot above full pool, water clarity: clear.

The lake is a foot above full pool, and all the laydowns and brush along the banks are under water. We’ve been targeting these areas with a Texas rig finesse worm and a Whopper Plopper. There has been some fish around the docks, so try a shaky head and dropshot. The same baits are working on the long points.

There has been some fish starting to break early in the mornings and throughout the day, I’ve been keeping a Strike King Sexy Dawg tied on for those long casts. You can find a lot of fish on your electronics, but you just have to work at getting them to bite.

Give us a call for a great summer trip.