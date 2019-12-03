A Few of My Favorite Things

Written By: Michelle Armstrong, Professional Angler

I had a great fishing season this year. I’d like to share with you some of the products that helped along the way. Here is my 2019 must have Christmas list…

Keith Brian at Powell Rods creates impressive fishing gear. I absolutely LOVE these rods. With other rods, I am prone to upper arm pain and tennis elbow, but since I’ve been using these, that a thing if the past. Powell Rods have several different series but The Endurance Series has become my favorite. The sensitivity is astounding but the backbone ensures you want lose fish. Any pick from this series would be the ultimate gift.

www.powellrods.com

You are missing out if you don’t own a bag or ten of Bizz Baits. They are local to my town, and an absolute staple in my tackle box. Owner Brian Souza, hand pours and creates these soft plastics. His colors are outstanding. Among my favorite are the Dizzy Diamond and the Bizz Bug(s). The quality of these baits far surpass some of the better known brands.

www.bizzbaits.com

Another favorite soft plastic on the list is Caraway Creek. Owned by Carmen Nelson, she also hand pours all of her custom baits. Her colors are spot on AND she can customize colors as well. You can’t go wrong with any of them but two of my favorites are the 8″magnum worms (salted) and 10″ R-Max 10 worms (floating). These were my “go to” baits this season and were instrumental in my tournaments leading to my placement of Rookie of the Year.

You Can order online at www.C3Baits.com Or contact Carmen via Email- getyourbait@c3baits.com

Ron Tietz from Blade Runner Tackle helped me tremendously in the Championship this year. Louisiana Bass loved his Delta Craw spinnerbait. I loved the the thicker wire, that didn’t take away from the performance of the bait but ensured me that my bait wouldn’t break while landing fish. Swap a Colorado blade for his turtle shell blade and you’ll be amazed. All of his lures are made in the USA. You will not regret look at his website.

www.bladerunnertackle.com

I fish with these jigs PRODUCTIVELY all over the country. It’s one of my favs. They are handmade with a powerful message at Higher Power baits owned by Eric Winter. Eric can customize any color for you. He has novelty jig colors to support all first responders, breast cancer awareness, military, etc. But most importantly, they catch big fish! For my trailer I like to pair the Bizz Bug, and Baby Bizz Bug for a life like action.

These can be purchased via Facebook at Higher Power Baits (Concord, NC)

WOO! HOO! for terminal tackle. WOO!Tungsten has become a “have to have” in my arsenal of tricks. The sensitivity you get with any of their products is unrivaled. Sure, they NEVER chip, but my favorite element is that the weight of the sinkers is etched in each one! Genius.

www.wootungsten.com

In the late Spring and early Summer, after the spawn, Brim take over the empty beds and also make tons of their own. Do yourself a favor and keep a Prop Bees in your hand to cast over the beds. Brian’s Baby Bream was instrumental in landing me a top ten finish in a tournament this year. Hand crafted from Balsa wood Brian Huskins, owner of Brian’s Crankbaits and Bloody Thumb Lures, makes some of the best prop baits money can buy.