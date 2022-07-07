By Ken Kastorff

Well summer is here. This week starts the hot dog days of summer that oft time signals the end of quality trout fishing in the mountains of North Carolina. Even the streams coming out of the Smoky Mountains will start to get warm enough to make the trout hunker down and get a bit lethargic. But there is one river in western North Carolina that has consistent 50 degree water temperatures all summer long With the consistent cold water releases, the Nantahala River, gives anglers some of the best summer trout fishing anywhere.

This will mark 45 years for me guiding and fishing on this fantastic 8 mile long tail water run. I’ve been guiding trips long enough now that just about everyone that we see on a float trip knows me. I laughed the other day when one my guests said “You are like the Ernest Hemingway of the Nantahala!” I told him, well if I am it is because of my 70 year old age not because of my writing ability. But the 45 years of experience on the river certainly helps when putting anglers on some good fishing.

The Nantahala River is a unique fly fishing experience. One of my friends who has fished and guided with me for years calls it combat fishing. While it is a popular white water rafting river don’t let the other river traffic worry you, I have had lots of people hook up good fish right next to a passing raft or kayak. The real challenge can be getting a good sized Nantahala brown or rainbow to the net in the fast water. Last year we had a 28” rainbow that drug us through three rapids before we were able to bring it to the net. This is not that unusual, two state record brown trout have been caught out of the Nantahala. A few years ago we netted and released another 34” monster brown with a 25” girth that potential could have been another state record. Over the years I have seen countless other huge browns eat rainbows that were being fought to the net.

Most of the fishing we do is nymphing. I specialize on teaching anglers how to euro nymph. Tight line nymphing is by far the best technique for success on this river with its combination of shallow fast runs punctuated with deep fast pools.

If you want to experience a fantastic day of learning tight line euro nymphing on one of the most amazing tail water runs in the United States come and join us at Endless River Adventures for a Nantahala River Float trip.

Ken Kastorff is a Guide and the Owner of Endless River Adventures. To book a guided trip near The Nantahala Gorge or the Cheoah River, give him a call at 1-(800) 224-7238 or look him up at www.nantahalariverflyfishing.com.