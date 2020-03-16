A Weekend in Rockport, TX

By Nina Garrett

This past weekend I camped out on a reef In Rockport, TX with my fellow Oath Shark fishing team members.

Our goal was to stock up on fish for our upcoming trips where we host groups of veterans on weekend long shark fishing trips

Fishing was slow and we caught 6 trout, 2 reds and a black drum along with a basket of oysters between all of us.

Sunday morning I got ready to go for a wade. I walked about a mile in deep mud followed by oyster beds.

I saw a spot that looked good and casted out. Within seconds I was hooked to a redfish that ended up measuring 28″ and 9.1 lbs.

Second cast a 26″ red and 3rd cast a 25″ red. I walked back to camp with my limit of reds and told the rest of the group about the spot I found.

They checked it out and had similar results! Just an amazing weekend spent with some great people with the icing on the cake being Quality fish!

Note: I ended up releasing my 28 inch red along with several others.