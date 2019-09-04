‘A Wonderful Place to Visit…… And I’d Love to Live There!’

Magnificent views, cool clean air and a slower paced environment. From the pioneers of yesterday to the get-a-way seekers of today, these mountains have always had a special kind of charisma. It is a place for a short stay to gather our thoughts and recharge our emotional batteries. Many have embraced this attitude and now call these Blue Ridge Mountains home!

Jann Godwin, Broker/Owner of Timberline Properties, Inc., is a native of Charlotte, NC, but with deep roots in the Carolina mountains. Her husband, Davis Godwin, is a descendant of one of the original families to make Little Switzerland their summer home, eventually becoming their full time home. Jann and Davis have enjoyed ownership of their current chalet home in Little Switzerland for 35 years, and have made Little Switzerland their full-time home since 1999. She is proud of her family ties to Little Switzerland and its history. In addition to Jann’s dedication of maintaining the highest standards for her real estate firm and clients, she boasts two extensive designations, RRS (Residential Resort Specialist and ABR Accredited Buyers Representative, as well as extensive marketing knowledge, gained in the highly competitive Charlotte business market, management experience and successful business ownership. All of this combined, make her an excellent choice to represent both buyers and sellers throughout Mitchell and surrounding counties, especially in the very unique Little Switzerland area.

When looking for that special place in Little Switzerland and surrounding areas, look to Timberline Properties for results.

Jann Godwin, Owner of Timberline Properties, Inc., is pleased to announce the newest addition to Timberline Properties!

Jami Prince, a 16-year real estate veteran from Charlotte, is now a full time resident of Spruce Pine and the High Country. In 2012, Jami and her husband, Jack, purchased their current home from Timberline Properties while visiting the area. They found their home listed for sale on the bulletin board at Timberline’s office, located at the Switzerland Inn, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Much like Jann and her husband Davis, the part-time home soon became the family’s full-time haven. The union of these two is a “Hollywood Minute”, a crazy, almost unbelievable opportunity for both “Power Women” to push the envelope of Real Estate Brokerage in this area.