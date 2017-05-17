Abu Garcia gives anglers the advantage needed when it counts the most – on the water. The new Villain 2.0 from Abu Garcia is superior in construction, sensitivity and rod components to its older self. It is an entirely new rod, but with the same trusted name.

Abu Garcia started with premium 40-ton high modulus graphite blanks and boosted the overall strength of the rod with their carbon V-Wrap construction. This process provides increased strength and sensitivity while maintaining the lightweight design known for in the Villain series.

Intuitively designed, the Villain 2.0 anticipates the angler’s need for balance in a bass-specific rod with its titanium-alloy, strategically placed micro guide system for a lightweight and sensitive rod. The sleek, black finish rod also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

The addition of high-quality Fuji reel seats round out the list of pro features on this well refined, lightweight series. Fuji offers nothing but best-in-class feel and comfort for serious anglers.

Available in eight casting and eight spinning models, the Abu Garcia Villain 2.0 has an MSRP of $199.95.