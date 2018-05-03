ACR Electronics Survival Kits

ACR Electronics is making life easier and safer for boat owners with pre-packed premium boating Survival Kits. Affordably priced and ideal for any boater, the kits include essential products needed to quickly abandon ship and alert the Coast Guard.

Boaters carrying one of the bags on-board will be equipped with an ACR Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) or Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) operating on the 406 MHz frequency. The beacons can be quickly and easily activated in an emergency to enable responders to identify and locate a boater in distress. The kits also contain a variety of other products including an abandon ship bag, strobe lights, signal mirror and a whistle to further help rescuers.

ACR Survival Kits give you peace of mind knowing the safety of your family and crew is ensured beyond the minimum U.S. Coast Guard requirements. When time is short and there is no help in sight, boaters can grab the bag and depend on the kit for a swift rescue.

www.acrartex.com