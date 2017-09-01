Shining as a Beacon in Broward county for over 60 years, ACR Electronics, Inc. has been leading the way in the design, development and manufacturing of emergency rescue beacons and survival gear with one purpose in mind. Saving lives.

It all began in the mid 1950’s with the manufacturing of the first electronic flash unit for cameras that used photo flash batteries, impacting the space industry in 1959 with the first long distance camera to be used from three hundred miles above the earth. In 1970, the astronauts aboard the stricken Apollo 13 relied upon a magnesium powered penlight designed by ACR for NASA. The penlight provided the sole source of light for the crew as they struggled to get their capsule back to earth. During the Vietnam War, downed pilots and trapped frogmen came to rely on ACR manufactured survival kits. Thanks to ACR’s equipment and cutting edge technology, many lives were saved.

Today, ACR continues to set the standard for survival products from their Fort Lauderdale Headquarters under the leadership of Gerry Angeli, President and General Manager. According to Mr. Angeli, our survival products must work the first time, every time. No one ever buys one of our beacons hoping to use them, but everyone who has ever used one was very happy that they did. In October of 2012, ACR established the ground breaking initiative of SurvivorClub and approximately 200 real life survival stories from around the world have been documented, providing valuable advice about which safety products to carry and when to activate them. You can read survivor stories by visiting www.acrartex.com/survivor-club.

In January of this year, Governor Rick Scott visited ACR Electronics where he presented his tax cut plan for Florida businesses and offered his support of the “Beacon Bill” which became law in July and now provides an incentive for Florida boaters to carry a registered EPIRB or PLB by offering a discount on vessel registration. Not only a leader in the manufacturing of emergency beacons and promoting boating safety, ACR is also leading the way for business in Broward by providing local jobs for over 170 workers. Mr. Angeli added that for every job at ACR, five to seven more jobs are created for our local economy by way of ACR’s focus on outsourcing parts and services within the state.

Over the last several years, through streamlined design and manufacturing processes, the cost of EPIRBs and PLBs have been reduced substantially. With hundreds of dealers across the state, the purchase and registration of an EPIRB or PLB has never been easier or more affordable. Don’t think that it will never happen to you. There’s no longer an excuse for not carrying a life-saving emergency beacon from ACR Electronics, Inc. aboard your boat. Be a survivor, not a search statistic.

