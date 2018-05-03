Advanced Elements Solar Shower

Gone are the days when being at one with nature meant smelling like a wild animal. And the sticky, salty feeling resulting from an overnight stay on the boat? It’s a thing of the past.

The Summer Shower from Advance Elements allows you to take a nice hot shower with you wherever you go. Designed by the guy who invented the waterbed, The Summer Shower is the perfect solution for anyone who wants a hot shower where there typically are none.

This solar shower, available in multiple sizes from 2.5 up to 10 gallons, harnesses the power of the sun to heat water. Just fill it up and lay it in the sun. Solar technology heats the water, and in no time you’ll be ready to relax in a hot shower. An attached temperature gauge tells you when it’s ready to use.

Efficient four-layer construction provides optimal heat retention, performance and durability. The Solar Shower folds up small for packing or stowing. Different models come with different features including strong easy-carry handles, large screw-off fill valves, easy to use on/off showerheads, Velcro straps to hold the showerhead when not in use, mesh pockets for toiletries, and more. There’s also any easy to set up Summer Shower Enclosure available for privacy.

At the end of the trail or on the deck of the boat, The Summer Shower provides the comfort of a hot shower wherever you decide to take it.

www.advancedelements.com