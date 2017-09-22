The advantages to a versatile fishing boat

By: Captain Chase Cornell / Indian River Fishing Company

The Treasure Coast is home to some of the most prolific fishing in the entire State of Florida. Summertime is without question the time of year for anglers fishing from smaller craft to get out on the Atlantic and experience some of the wonderful fisheries available just off the beaches. A versatile, well-equipped boat and some preparation will allow you to access some phenomenal fishing.

My boat is a 1998 21-foot Maverick Master Angler. The amount of fishing options with this specific boat are profound. I can tackle anything from laid up snook and redfish on shallow mangrove lines, to tailing sailfish on the edge of the reef 12 miles offshore. Having a boat that is set up to target a wide variety of species allows me to not only provide my clients with a wide array of different fishing experiences, but it also allows me to make adjustments during a day of fishing when the game plan does not pan out.

Selecting a boat that allows you to access a multitude of fisheries will allow you more enjoyment on the water. The 21 Master Angler (MA) was designed to fish in rougher water where smaller, more technical skiffs steer clear. The 21 MA was the predecessor to the Pathfinder line of boats, which is now arguably one of the most popular vessels on the water in the state today.

The 21 MA adorns three livewells that are fed by a sea chest, two giant gunnel rod lockers, four massive storage areas, a 63-gallon fuel cell, and a wide, stable platform with 360 degrees of fishability. On a day of fishing you can find anything from an 8-weight fly rod to a 6/0 Senator spooled with 200-pound braided line in my rod lockers. I carry spinning rods, kite rods, fly rods, bottom rods, gaffs and a landing net and everything has a home below deck. I simply pull up to a spot and grab the rods we are going to need for that specific situation. So much of fishing is having the right rod rigged for a specific moment in time. You just can never know for certain when you will come across a big floating tripletail or cobia.

On the bow of my boat is a 60-inch 24-volt Minn Kota iPilot trolling motor. The iPilot is my favorite feature on my boat. The ability to operate the trolling motor via remote control anywhere on the boat allows me to focus on keeping my clients fishing instead of on the bow of the boat operating a hand control trolling motor. Furthermore, I use the spot lock GPS feature on the trolling motor for everything from snook and permit fishing, to bait fishing and bottom fishing. I am simply tickled by how well this electric motor works. The ability to drive over a bottom spot in 110 feet of water, mark the best show of fish on the Garmin and then simply drop the trolling motor in the water and hit the anchor feature has made bottom fishing extremely enjoyable.

Over the last several months my father and I have worked hard to improve some of the operational features of my boat. These types of improvements may not be flashy, but they will improve the overall functionality and fishability of a used boat. You want to consider the finer details if you buy used, because updates and repairs add up quick. My biggest goal with the Maverick was to tackle these jobs on my own. Some of the improvements I have made to the boat include adding all new “trim lok” to my hatches. The 21 MA has ten deck hatches. When I purchased the boat, some of the hatches were sagging, some had the wrong type of trim lok and others had none at all. Installing the correct, padded trim lok and tightening all hinges allows my hatches to close smoothly and softly. When there are leery gamefish around the boat, it is important that hatches do not slam!

I also replaced all of the hatch pulls on my boat. I did this by purchasing beveled and polished circular, aluminum plates with predrilled holes through the center of each plate. I then removed the plastic, half-moon tabs that would pinch your finger and make you want to drop the hatch, and drilled out a one-inch hole. I then centered the aluminum plates directly over the one-inch cut out, through bolted the aluminum plates and put on pull-style aluminum rings with a key chain catch on the opposite side. This not only makes all the deck hatches uniform, but functional for any level of angler that comes onboard.

Perhaps the biggest cosmetic improvement I made to the boat was changing out the rope rub rail insert. When I purchased the boat it had a white, three-strand rope that was chewed up and stained. I pulled out the old rope and put in a new, black, mega braid rope that is not only much higher quality, but also has a significant improvement in appearance. Along with the rub rail insert, I also added a new Edson Comfort Grip Wheel, new Yamaha binnacle and key switch and a new Garmin GPS/FF combo to better improve the operation of the boat.

Whether you purchase a new boat or buy used, it is important to get something that fits your specific needs and fishery. If you purchase used, do your due diligence. Bring a mechanic with you, open every hatch, turn on the pump, open the bilge and leave no stone unturned. You have to be able to evaluate the costs associated with bringing the boat to the level to fit your fishing standard before you buy it or you will quickly find yourself in over your head. There is no question that a versatile boat will help you catch more fish.

Chase lives in Vero Beach and loves to fish and write about his adventures. Read more of his fishing escapades at bitepress.wordpress.com.