After the Storm, a Story of Loss and Resilience By: Bruce Butler

Last month, after the storm, I went out to deliver the magazines and the devastation was massive–people’s whole lives were out in the street! But, there are signs of hope and deliverance. A little old lady carrying a handmade sign about free food and water; doing what she could to help out during the tragedy. Church’s parking are lots set up offering laundry services, showers, food and essentials–people pulling together!

My first stop was at Norfleet’s fish camp in Aripika. Of course, the place has been damaged for the third time that I remember. I’ve always had a special bond with Aripeka. As I got out of the car, I was greeted with a “you guys don’t give up.” Then, with almost a tear in her eye, she said “thank God for something normal. I don’t know where the rack is, but I’ll put them right here and she thanked me for coming. I was truly humbled. Such a small thing, but a step back to normal.

As I completed the route, the devastation continued with Trader Bay and the marina gutted. There was more food, showers, etc., along the way. With some hope for the future and rebirth of our communities,

the prayers of myself and all the Coastal Angler Magazine family go out to those who have lost so much. The storm struck our family, as well, with my daughter losing everything in St Pete. with a new baby on the way we too shall survive!

I’ve been away for a while, so hello to my readers. This was a story I had to share, God bless!

Bruce