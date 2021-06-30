Aiming for Redfish but

By: Capt. Armando Alejo

On a recent trip, we had our return clients Mr. Neil and Mr. Jimmy. We had our sights set on some Gulf redfish and so we began our trip out to some spots that I have previously marked as holding some nice reds. We made our run that morning as the sun came up and slowly approached this area that has been producing good numbers of redfish, many of which were in the upper slot window. After bouncing from spot, to spot, to spot, finding only a snook or two at every stop, I referenced to my clients how the number of snook caught lately would later cater to a good snook season in September. It appears the snook population has got quite healthy this year and has populated our area earlier than in past years. Shown in our photos are Neil and Jimmy with some healthy snook and it seems every trip has back story. On this particular day, we took a lunch break in the middle of the day and to my surprise, the forbidden fruit had made it way aboard our boat. I vividly recall Jimmy yelling! “Now I know why we are not catching any redfish”, and as I looked up there it WAS! One of my guests was eating a banana that he had brought aboard! Now, we all have heard the stories and know the myths and fables behind bringing this bad luck fruit aboard a fishing boat, but on this day and as the story goes, that banana may have kept the redfish away, but brought us an abundance of snook. Give us a call if you would like to hop aboard with us for a charter, but PLEASE leave the bananas ashore if you do!