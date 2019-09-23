AkzoNobel’s New Awlgrip Single-Stage Topcoat Makes Life A Breeze For Yacht Owners

Navigating the process of yacht care and maintenance just got a whole lot easier, following the launch of Awlgrip HDT (High Definition Technology), a new single-stage repairable topcoat from AkzoNobel.

Creating a new standard in topcoat appearance and durability, Awlgrip HDT is a high performance, mirror-like single-stage coating which allows owners to protect their boat with a stunning, long-lasting finish, all without sacrificing convenience.

“We’re always looking to deliver for our customers and Awlgrip HDT will give yacht owners a longer lasting and easier to maintain finish,” explains Jean Michel Gauthier,AkzoNobel’s Global Business Director for Marine, Protective and Yacht Coatings. “It’sanother tool in the ‘box of paint tools’ which has been specifically tailored for consistent application, reparability and exceptional color retention.”

The new product passed the toughest of tests when it was put through its paces during the last edition of the Volvo Ocean Race (now called The Ocean Race). Awlgrip HDT combines the functionality of a hard, durable finish (Awlgrip topcoat) and a slightly softer, repairable finish (Awlcraft 2000) and contains lower VOCs (volatile organic compounds) than traditional topcoats. Awlgrip HDT can also be supplied in any color through AkzoNobel’s Awlmix centers, while around 300 are ready to be selected online at www.mixitcloud.com.

“Our products are all about making a difference,” adds Bilal Salahuddin, Commercial Director, Yacht Coatings. “We’re committed to creating fit-for-purpose colors and innovative supporting color tools and solutions that meet whatever technical challenges or performance demands our yacht customers mayface.”

vailable now in North America and Europe, the launch of the new Awlgrip product follows on from lastOctober’s introduction of Awlgrip HDT polyurethane clearcoat, which can be used over the full range of Awlcraft SE basecoats.

For more information about AkzoNobel’s Awlgrip yacht coatings, visit www.awlgrip.com

