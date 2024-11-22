Alabama Power, ADCNR Team Up to Build Offshore Reefs

Source, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Alabama Power and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) have collaborated to deploy a new reef in the Blankenship Reef Zone using a decommissioned tugboat, the William Lee. Donated by Hooks Towing and funded by Alabama Power, the tugboat was cleaned and prepared for marine life before being placed 17 miles south of Dauphin Island.

Alabama Power has been active in reef deployment since 2016, partnering with various organizations to repurpose old materials into artificial reefs. These efforts have contributed to Alabama’s world-class offshore reef fishery, benefiting both recreational and commercial fishing, as well as local economic development.

The Alabama Artificial Reef Program has expanded significantly, with thousands of new reef modules increasing accessibility to reef fish populations. Families can now enjoy nearshore fishing trips with a better chance of catching species like red snapper.

For more information, visit the Alabama Artificial Reef Program website.