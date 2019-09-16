Alabama Adds Three-Day Red Snapper Season for Private Anglers in October

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will open an additional three-day private angler recreational season for red snapper in October 2019.

The additional days will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 4, and run until midnight on Sunday, October 6. The possession limit is two fish per person with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length. Anglers are reminded that as of September 1, 2019, any angler age 16 and older must have a Reef Fish Endorsement to possess any species of Gulf reef fish. For more information about the Reef Fish Endorsement, visit www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-reef-fish-endorsement. Landing estimates are derived from mandatory angler reports submitted through Alabama's Snapper Check Program. Anglers are reminded that greater amberjack is available for voluntary reporting through the Snapper Check app. Detailed red snapper landing information from the 2018 and 2019 seasons is available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/exempted-fishing-permit.