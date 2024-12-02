Alexandra Spring Sets IGFA World Record with Monumental Halibut Catch

On July 22, 2024, IGFA Ambassador Alexandra Spring turned heads in the angling community with her impressive 15.37-kg (33-lb, 14-oz) Atlantic halibut, caught off Orleans, Massachusetts. This catch earned Alex the IGFA Women’s 15-kg (30-lb) Line Class World Record for the species. The halibut hammered a jig and was brought in after a brief but exciting fight. Back at the docks, Alex recorded the fish’s official weight on her certified scale before celebrating a well-earned spot in the record books.

