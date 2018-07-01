by Robert Eidson

Lineside fishing is great with the summer pattern is in full swing right now. That means it is time for downlines, U-rigs (Mack Farr) and downriggers. The best bite right now is on threadfins and small gizzard shad. Make sure you carry plenty of bait with you. Fresh bait is the key to catching numbers.

The south end of the lake is by far the best bite on the lake right now. Live bait fished off of any main lake point right now will get you bit. Also the humps in the mouth of all the main creeks are holding fish right now. There is also a good evening bite at the dam.