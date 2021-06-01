Almond Encrusted Grouper

Ingredients:

1 pound of grouper fillet

1/2 cup unpeeled slivered almonds (raw)

Pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 small bunch flat leaf parsley, coarse stems removed

Lemon wedges for garnish

Directions :

Rinse the fillets and pat them dry with paper towels.

In a food processor, combine the almonds, salt, pepper, cayenne, cumin, and paprika.

Pulse until finely ground, but do not over process or the nuts can become oily.

In a shallow baking dish, spread out the nut spice mixture.

Dredge the fillets in the mixture, one at a time, shaking off the excess.

In a large heavy skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat.

Fry the fillets for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side.

Sprinkle parsley around.

Serve with wedges of lemon.

Enjoy