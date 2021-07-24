By: Heather Born

Summertime is still in full eﬀect across the Florida Keys, and what comes along with it? Some great ﬁshing. If you’ve ever ﬁshed the Florida Keys in the summer months there’s one thing you do know. The variety of ﬁshing here is deﬁnitely not lacking.

Here you’ll ﬁnd everything from ﬂats and backcountry ﬁshing to reef and oﬀshore ﬁshing. In the backcountry, mid March through mid July is peak season for Tarpon, and the snook bite deﬁnitely won’t leave you disappointed either.

Often the summer time brings calmer seas along with it which makes for a great day of Mahi ﬁshing oﬀshore. Stay closer in on the reef and you’ll have a great chance of catching a mangrove or mutton snapper.

To me nothing beats a day of Mahi ﬁshing. The sound of screaming drag and the show you get when you are hooked up is nothing short of a good adrenaline rush. But if time allows, and you are fortunate enough to come across some structured bottom as you are headed inshore, you might just hook up on a mutton snapper leading you to the best of both worlds.

Mutton snapper can be caught all year long here in the Florida Keys, but starting in May they begin to spawn bringing on a hot bite throughout the summer months. Mutton Snapper are excellent to eat. The meat is white and ﬂaky and oﬀers a sweet to mild taste. Sure the taste is hard to beat, but the catch is even more exciting.

I normally prefer catching mutton snapper by drift ﬁshing when the currents are slow. This allows me to cover a larger area of ground than when I am anchored. I use braid for my main line attached to 40 pounds of ﬂuorocarbon leader, a 2 oz egg sinker, and a 4/0 circle hook. I personally prefer using live pinﬁsh as bait, as I’ve had the best experience with those, although my last trip I found another type of setup just as eﬀective.

We were heading in from a day of Mahi ﬁshing oﬀ Tavernier Key. The Mahi came easy that day. We found a thick weed line and frigate birds at 280 feet. The dolphin were on the smaller side, but plenty around. Heading in the gps showed what looked like structured bottom in 125 feet of water. We were set up for Mahi ﬁshing that day, but happened to have 3 pounds of lead on board. With no live bait we decided to cut the belly out one of the Mahi’s we caught, attach it to a 13/0 circle hook using 100 pounds of ﬂuorocarbon leader. Deﬁnitely not the usually setup, but within 5 minutes of drifting along the rocky bottom with the current ripping we caught a decent size mutton snapper.

Between the mahi and the mutton it deﬁnitely made for a fabulous ﬁsh fry that night.