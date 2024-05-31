Fishing the Flats

By: Capt. Greg Poland

The fishing around the Islamorada area has been steady with lots of offshore Captains reporting a good bite of mahi mahi out in the 500-1500ft range and a few swordfish being caught, however, lately my fishing has been much closer to the bridges or the backcountry. Tarpon have been on their annual migration through the waters South Florida and The Florida Keys, so it’s hard for me to fish for anything else while they’re in town. As we all know, it is starting to heat up to our summer temperatures, and after years of baking in the sun, I decided to change it up a bit and trade in my boat for one with a T-top. It’s been a bit of a learning curve to navigate through the bridges while chasing a jumping tarpon, and while trying not to scratch the new 26’ Contender but well worth it to enjoy the shade while watching the baits.

The guys at GTB boat sales in Key Largo took good care of me and I can’t thank them enough for the easy transition into the new boat. Below is a photo of it so if you see me on the water, please feel free to stop by to say hello! The fishing around the bridges and backcountry has been steady for the tarpon and my friends and I have been catching them pretty regularly out on the flats. Catching tarpon is definitely a challenge and it takes a lot of skill. If you’re looking to catch a silver king before the season is over, it is time to get out there now. Not sure how or want to learn how, come out with me this month as I still have some dates open, and I’ll show you how we do it! Just drop me a line or email and let’s set up a date on your boat or mine while the tarpon are still in town!