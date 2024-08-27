Capt. Joel’s Fishin’ Holes

By: Capt. Joel Brandenburg

This was the first year we’ve ever had a three-day lobster mini season in the Florida Keys. In late June, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Dockside Bar and Grill in Marathon Florida Keys. Governor DeSantis announced that we were going to have an extra day of mini season on July 14th before our regular mini season dates which are always the last Wednesday and Thursday of July.

Regular lobster season has always started on August 6th. Mini lobster season was created years ago to give local recreational divers a chance to get the “pic of the litter” prior to the commercial lobster fisherman harvesting mass amounts of lobster from their traps.

Our Governor’s announcement was met with controversy and excitement. Obviously, the commercial lobster anglers did not like the decision because it was less lobster for them to harvest on August 6th opening day of regular season and many of the Florida Keys residence did not like the decision because of all the extra traffic.

I also understand the scientific and conservation community was upset about the decision because July 14th was still inside the last part of lobster breeding season. Florida residents outside of the Florida Keys were very excited about the announcement because it was Florida residents only and the same rules applied as regular season, where you could harvest lobster near bridges and landmasses.

Captains, restaurateurs, hotel, motel owners, and vacation rental homeowners were excited about the extra day of business and considered it a well needed shot in the arm during a record slow economy.

Regardless of whether there is a two-day mini season or a three-day mini season, Mother Nature always determines how many lobsters will be harvested on mini season days.

For example, last year both days of mini season, were met with thunderstorms, high winds, high seas, murky water, and not many lobsters were harvested during last year’s mini season. The commercial lobster fisherman were crossing their fingers and praying for bad weather and their wish came true. Last year opening week of regular season was a big hit for the commercial lobster fisherman, and they had a big harvest.

This year, all three days of mini season we’re bright and sunny not much wind or current and crystal-clear water. This year’s mini season harvest was a good harvest. The commercial lobster anglers didn’t have a big harvest opening week this year because mother nature threw them a curveball with the August 1st tropical storm Debby blew through and not only delayed the commercial lobsterman from setting all of their traps, they had to go out and relocate several of the traps they had previously put out a few days before the storm, because the storm was so strong she blew a lot of their traps and buoys away.

Our Ana Banana lobster charters limited out during the days of mini season and due to the beautiful weather, we were able to limit out early and catch fish in the afternoons too. We went 25 miles southwest to the Content Keys from our home port at Poncho’s Fuel Dock in Marathon. We got there each mini season day at sun up. Even though we got there at sun up each day, we were met with a Regatta of thousands of boats, stretching several miles down the banks of the Content Keys, I guess we all had the same idea. We snorkeled in 4 to 6 foot of water and caught some of the best quality lobster we’ve ever caught.

Many people who dove the Content Keys had the same story that we did, however, many people who stuck around Marathon and Grassy Key, had a much tougher time gathering their limit. Even the local bullynetters had a tough time mini season nights.

Content Key just happened to be where the lobster migration was at that time. Overall, the lobster harvest for commercial and recreational is predicted to be a good lobster season.

Overall, in my opinion, and the opinion of many others I’ve spoken with say the quality and quantity of lobster is above average this year. Remember Ana Banana Fishing Company does lobster diving charters all season long and August, September and October are great months to book your lobster charter or bully net lobster charter.

