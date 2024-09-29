How to Leave the Country Without Leaving the USA

By: Capt. Rob Modys

Those of us that live here in the Keys have a distinct advantage of being able to leave the good old U.S. of A anytime we want without having to use foreign exchange money or a passport. I’m referring to the island of Cayo Hueso in the Conch Republic. That’s the original Spanish settlers name for what is now called Key West.

My wife and I recently spent a long weekend in Key West, which is still one of my favorite places to visit. There’s a uniqueness there that just doesn’t exist on any of the other islands in the chain. There’s this vibe that pretty much says it’s ok to be a bit crazy, within legal limits, let your hair down and join in on the fun. That’s tough to find almost anywhere in world.

October brings Fantasy Fest, a celebration of that special craziness with a very full ten days of costumes, parties and parades like no other. This year the festivities start on October 18th and conclude with “recovery” afternoon parties on October 28th. The number of events each day is virtually impossible to relay here, so I’d recommend checking out the official Fantasy Fest website at fantasyfest.com. October also brings some very special fishing weather to not only Key West, but the entire island chain.

The days are getting shorter, and the fish seem to come out of their lazy summer faze with an advanced hunger in their eyes. I’ve seen this. Really. October means it’s time to hit the water more aggressively, just like the fish species I love to chase. In the lower and middle Keys, tarpon are on the move once again, though not quite like April or May, but still noticeably better than the dog days of summer. Bonefish are schooling up and the elusive permit are working the channel edges and cuts hunting for small crabs.

In the middle and upper Keys, the snook, redfish and seatrout are suddenly everywhere in the backcountry. It’s a great time to rub the dust off the 8-weight fly rod and work the grass flats and mangrove edges with your favorite baitfish fly imitation.

Offshore fishing species in October will consist of just about anything and everything. It’s a great time to work the patch reefs for all kinds of snapper, which will also present hookups with jacks and barracudas. Deeper waters will give anglers opportunities for swordfish, dolphin fish (mahi-mahi), grouper, wahoo and other big fish.

Last, but not least, summer’s almost over and the weather is about to cool off, just enough, for some outdoor fun at local eateries and bars. That’s a good time to check out the local music scene at your favorite watering hole. It’s also time to go back to those sunset spots and perhaps book a floating Tiki trip with friends and family.