January Variety

By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

It is a new year, and another winter season is here! Another season of having fun running fishing charters here in the Florida Keys! Whether we’re chasing jumping sailfish for sport or trying to pull mutton snapper up off the bottom for dinner, we’ve always got a lot of choices here in the keys especially in the winter season.

It seems like we’re doing something at least a little bit different every day. All based on what the weather looks like, what the fishing conditions look like, and what type of fishing is going to work out best for the customers.

For instance, one day I might be heading offshore to fly my kites or trolling live baits in search of sailfish, black fin tuna, wahoo, king mackerel and other pelagics. The next day, I could be headed 20 to 30 miles back into the Gulf of Mexico in search of spanish mackerel, snapper, and cobia. And another day we might be back on the ocean side fishing wrecks for large mutton snapper and amberjack, or reef fishing for yellowtail snapper, or maybe patch reef fishing in the shallow water for various snappers, grouper, and cero mackerel.

All of this variety does several things. It makes it so that there’s always something good to fish for no matter what the weather or the fishing conditions may be. It keeps every day just a little bit fresh, because you never know exactly what type of fishing or combination of types of fishing you’ll be doing, and it’s a great reason to go out several times while fishing here in the Florida Key!. You can experience different types of fishing on every trip. You can also come down year after year and either do what you really enjoyed the year before or try something totally new.

This year will be my 31st season fishing here in the Florida Keys. Looking back, I can’t ever say I had a bad one! Of course, there’s always a few bad days, but luckily, they seem far and few between. The fishing overall has been pretty darn good year after year. Every year is a little bit different and there are times that are a little more challenging than others and exciting highlights that stand out. I’m looking forward to another great season that will hopefully be packed with plenty of those highlights this year!

Happy New Year!

— www.captaineasycharters.com

You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters,

MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net