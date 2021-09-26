Fall is Finally Here

By: Capt. Armando Alejo

I am excited to say that our summer season was in full swing and going very well. This time of the year, we are enjoying one of the best mangrove snapper bites that I can remember in recent history. On most days, our customers are quickly filling coolers with grey mangrove snapper and when we hit our limits, which can vary from 20 minutes to a few hours, we are switching to redfish, snook and tarpon which are also biting. On a recent trip out with our return client Mr. Chris, we did just that. We filled the ice chest in just minutes, followed by four and a half hours of a consistent redfish, snook and tarpon bite! Also, on that particular trip, we exceeded 40+ snapper, our boat limit of three redfish, double digit snook and managed to land one tarpon “to the hand” as they’d say, to the hand! Chris and his best friend Joe, put a serious beat down on three of the most sought-after fish in the Flamingo Everglades. Snook season is open, come join us and take part in what we believe will be a really good rest of the Snook season 2021. See y’all on the water!

— Fish with us: Call Capt. Armando at 305-778-5342 or visit us at www.a2charters.com, we are a FIVE-STAR rated service and guide.