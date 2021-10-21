Some of the Best Weather and Bite of the Year

By: Capt. Armando Alejo

This is the time of the year where the weather and the bite are some of the best! On a recent charter, we were reunited with a great group of high school friends and seeing them for the first time in more than twenty-five 25 years. On this trip, we wanted to fill an ice chest and that we did! Danny and family and I headed out of the “front” / bayside of the Flamingo Everglades.

We focused on mangrove snapper first and in very short order, we hit our limit with a few other species sprinkled in. I spoke to my group about a goliath that we couldn’t seem to land and figured we would go try to locate it and get it aboard. We worked for just a few minutes and had a few break off’s before we had hooked our goliath out of the woodwork. It gave a good fight but lost at the hands of a great, young female angler. Abigail fought her fish and brought to the Boga where it was photographed and released to fight another day.

As our day was drawing to a close, I figured I would give my group a solid closing to the day with a shot at some redfish and snook. As we approached our last spot of the day with the trolling motor, I was watching some bait busting action in the area, and we quickly boated a dozen or more snook, a limit of redfish and a tarpon all in the SAME spot! My client aboard Ernie said, I never thought that this area of Flamingo could hold so many big fish in one spot. The group and I shared some great high school stories, and had, by Flamingo standards and EPIC trip. Join us aboard today!

