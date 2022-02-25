Predators Spearos Encounter

By: Capt. Chad Carney

Six predators divers need to keep an eye open for underwater. They hunt the same prey we do, so interaction is bound to happen.

Sharks of course, but history has shown they are not really interested in us, by the way spiders, dogs, and lightning each kill more people worldwide than sharks. Spearfishing attacks usually fall into the provoked category. I’ve been spearing for 50 years and seen lots of sharks, but I’ve never been hit, bit or lost a fish to a shark. Attracting sharks intentionally is crazy, but some divers are chumming to get shots at cobia hanging with sharks. Goliath Groupers. I’ve been mugged by goliaths, along with friends, grabbed by extremities and one by his head and torso. We’re all still alive and diving! Goliaths have been protected in USA since 1990. They are much smarter than sharks and quickly learn they can rush a diver after a shot and often steal fish. Goliath population in the Gulf is huge. Your best bet to win a tussle is to beat them to the prey and keep your gun in hand. Keep your fish tight to your body, not trolling it behind. I’ve had to poke predators and also pull my fish back out of their mouths. If you give up easily they want more. Barracuda can weigh over 60#s, all teeth and muscle. They often pick off your prey before you can reach it. Little barracudas are fast and they know it. Usually they get just one bite and rarely are big problems for spearfishermen, but don’t dress flashy! Moray eels have been known to steal many a divers prey as they are the best at getting skinny into a reef to reach a rocked up fish. They defend their new-found possession fearlessly. Moray’s have added a few scars to my fingers, right through HD spearfishing gloves while I was still struggling to secure my fish from an unseen moray. I once had a big loggerhead turtle lunge more than once for a fish on my spear while I held onto it. My reaction was “Are you kidding me? I kept my fish!” I’ve had divers deliberately taking wild shots near me in attempts to steal away my fish! Be careful who you chose as dive buddies. A good friend of mine shot an amberjack and had it on his stringer in his hand ascending in decent visibility. Another diver shot at his fish, missed it, and instead speared through my buddy’s ankle. Then the bad shooter almost drowned him in a lame rescue attempt! My buddies and I have passed on shooting when the visibility was too poor. Moving a few miles can often find clearer water. Use common sense and have well trained buddies, and enjoy spearfishing with little fear of injury!

