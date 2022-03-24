Spearfishing Tournaments Rock

By: Capt. Chad Carney

Many spearfishing tournaments have come and gone in the last decade or two, but the best & biggest are still happening on the Gulf coast. I started competing in the St Pete Open (SPO) in my hometown, after buying my first boat in 1980. I got my butt kicked by the senior divers that had faster boats packed with expensive electronics & books full of #s! By the late 80s my buddies & I picked up some 3rd & 2nd places, but no 1st places.

After 4 years on my 36 ft. sportfisherman & thousands of deep spearfishing trips we picked up some top “glass” in 1999, & we rocked the SPO’s grand prize #1 carbo in 2000, 2001 & 2002!!!

Afterwards I started traveling & winning in the Alabama Open Rodeo & multiple times to the Hell Divers Rodeos in Louisiana on oil rigs.

This photo is Tim Milner & I with our 2nd & 1st place 47# & 50# carbos at the Key West Open in 2006.