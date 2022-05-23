Capt. Joel’s Fishin Holes



By: Capt. Joel Brandenburg



We call them Mahi or Mahi Mahi only because if we call them by their proper name “dolphin” some tourist may think we are targeting Flipper or Winter the dolphin. Restaurant’s call dolphin mahi for the same reason. Mahi are in full swing. The limit changed in March from 10 mahi per person to 5 mahi per person. Off the coast of Marathon Florida Keys some days we find mahi in 150ft of water 6 miles out and other times we must travel 30 miles out to target them in 1800ft of water and anywhere and everywhere in between. We are looking for 4 things in this order:

Birds: The bigger and blacker the better. The big black birds are frigate birds, and they tend to hang out over big bull and cow mahi. These large mahi spook up flying fish with are frigate bird’s main diet. We also chase smaller white birds we call seabirds or gas birds because we spend so much gas money chasing them. Sometimes these gas birds look like a tornado, and we call it birdnato. If they are flying fast and covering a lot of water, they are most likely chasing tuna schools. If they are picking at a certain section and staying stationary, they are probably chasing mahi. Floaters: Some of the floating objects we find offshore are pallets, buckets, logs, buoys, cooler lids and rafts. These floaters compare to an oasis in the desert. Bait fish gather und the shade and shelter of these objects and gamefish hang close by so they can have a full day buffet. When we find a floater we troll it, pitch on it and vertical jig under it. Look for triple tail and wahoo under these floaters too. Weed lines: Weed lines should be organized. It’s better to find weed lines that are trashy with birds diving are the best. Keep your trolling baits as close to the weed line as possible, outriggers really help when weed line trolling. Other Boat: If we can’t find any of the 3 things listed above then we look for a boat that has already found what we’re looking for and do some “monkey see, monkey do”. In this case we make an ethical approach to the other vessel. We use the football rule, stay outside a football field (100 yards) from the other boat.

— For a charter with Captain Joel or Jojo Brandenburg of Ana Banana Fishing Company in Marathon Florida Keys call cell 813-267-4401 or office 305-395-4212 or visit www.marathonkeyfishingcharters.com or visit us in person at Ana Banana Marina located at 11699 Overseas Hwy Marathon Florida Keys. Look for the big yellow Ana Banana sign with antlers around it.