Summertime is Definitely Here

By: Eric Henson

During the summer when things start to heat up, people seem to think the fishing starts to slow down. That is primarily due to when and where they are fishing. Of course, if you are fishing in the middle of the day, with not much tidal movement, and on a muddy bottom, most fish are going to be a bit sluggish. But, if you pick the right tide, the time of day, baits, and the right area, it can be quite the opposite! Here are some things I do to have great success during the hottest time of the year.

Number one would be starting at the crack of dawn. I like to be putting in a half hour to an hour before the sun rises depending on how far I have to go to fish. At this time of morning the water is so quiet and serene! When the moon is still glaring and the stars still shining I like to listen for bait getting busted. Even when I hear the mullet starting to wake as they break the surface. I like to start pitching top-water baits like the new Yo-Zuri Inshore 3D Pencil or Popper in their direction. Nothing like when you can just barely see and hear your bait scooting across the surface when… BOOM!!! The explosion erupts, lines screaming off of your reel, and for those few seconds of wondering what is on the end of your line is priceless!

Second would be the last half hour to hour before sunset to about a half hour after sunset. Most fishermen call this the “Golden Hour” This hour with the sky being this incredible gold color can be one of the most productive hours of the day! At this time, I generally throw soft-plastics like Monster 3X Paddle -X or X-SWIM! And in the last minutes of light I will mix in some top-water action as well.

Last but definitely not least would be fishing at night. Rather it is fishing the flats during a full moon or targeting dock lights with good water movement, this can be extremely productive! Also, way less people on the water so it can be very quiet and peaceful as well. Be sure to ALWAYS have proper 360 degrees lighting on your kayak so that you do not get run over by a boater not being able to see you.

Summertime can most certainly be an outstanding time to fish if you play your cards right. As always, be sure to respect your fellow angler and leave the water better than when you left them. Tight Knots and Tight Lines to all!