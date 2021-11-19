Fishing with Families

By: Capt. Armando Alejo

It is that time of the year once again where families gather for the holidays and it is always our pleasure to have families aboard our charters! Such was the case as this beautiful family returned to fish with us recently. Katie, Tom and Phil made the hike back from Arkansas to fish with us once again, and this trip surely did not disappoint!

We began our day with a good solid run east to our first stop where I knew the tide favored us. It wasn’t long before Katie began doing all of the catching. Many a snook were brought to the hand before we got into a very good redfish bite. Katie, of course, led the way as she boated the first and many other upper slot redfish thereafter. All the time, I worked hard to keep Tom and Phil motivated, but it wasn’t long before they too joined in on the fun. Tom in true angler fashion boated many upper slot redfish and one or more close to slot snook! Phil, worked hard to stay in the game and picked up a few slot fish as well along the way.

It’s always such a pleasure to fish with this group and we are glad they returned to fish with us again. Happy Holidays to all and see you next year! Join us to catch some good times and please check our new website for all the up to date catches! There you can view our results and book your next charter fishing trip with us as well.

— Fish with us: Call Capt. Armando at 305-778-5342

or visit us at www.a2charters.com, we are a

FIVE-STAR rated service and guide.