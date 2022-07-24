All Jigs Are Not the Same

By: Joe Sheaffer

If I had to pick one lure to fish, with no hesitation it would be a jig. I have a few shirts that I wear often with I GOT JIGS plastered on the front. I have quite an arsenal on my boat. I have different shapes, sizes, colors. If there is a piece of lead with a hook on it, I have one. During my bassin’ days, I loved to flip a heavy jig into thick grass or around docks, waiting for that awesome thump. With that being said, there is one jig that I tend to use more often than any other.

The jig I prefer over others is a swim jig. A jig that is tapered in the front with a 45 degree hook off the front. I usually pair the jig with a small paddle tail or medium sized swimbait. Many times, I will also use a silicone skirt in the front of the hook, creating a larger profile. Because of the shape of the jig and the position of the hook shaft, the jig definitely swims through the water naturally. It comes through grass and other forms of vegetation with little resistance.

I prefer a slow steady retrieve most of the time but there are times a faster presentation works better. A swim jig can be manipulated with jerks and popping actions, which can create erratic movements. Using different sizes or shaped plastics lures can add to the versatility of this jig. Paddle tails, swim baits, creature baits and jerk shads are some of the trailers that I use on the back of these jigs. I like to have a few different sizes ⅛ oz up to ⅜ oz for changing conditions such as heavy current, lower water, and thicker grass to name a few. There are times that the jig buries into the grass, a quick change to a lighter weight should fix that problem. The key is to get the jig swimming just above or on the top of the vegetation. I hope you have a chance to use this awesome presentation, good luck and keep casting.