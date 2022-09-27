The Sharks are Still at it

By: Capt. Greg Poland

Fishing in the Everglades for snook has been pretty good over the last few weeks but the sharks have been all over us. It makes us more conscious that when we do hook up on a fish, we must be on top of the fish as soon as it starts jumping around.

We’ve gone in a little different direction when this happens and, on my boat, once the sharks figure out what we are doing we get out the big rod and have a little fun pulling on them for a while! I must admit I have loved pulling on big sharks since childhood, and when Shark Week is on TV, I make a bowl of popcorn and spend a few hours on the couch watching it, and when I get a young angler on the boat that wants to pull on a big fish, I make it happen.

I recently stopped by Islamorada Fishing Outfitters and had Capt. Randy build me a custom rod specifically for young anglers to do battle with big sharks. I keep it rigged with a wire leader so when the tax man shows up, we simply put on a bait, and we are off to the races.

We were out on a spot in the Gulf last week and tried it out on a goliath that had been eating our snapper and it worked well for that as well. Below are a few photos from the last few weeks, we have been catching everything from african pompano to snook so if you are looking to get out and give the big fish a try, give me a call and we will get you out there!

I have been out on the Atlantic side here and there but have not been lucky enough to get any good-sized mahi, however, always enough schoolies to get dinner! I am still hopeful we will catch a few good ones before the season ends. Hope your fishing has been good and I will see you out on the water or if you’re around the Lorelei in Islamorada, stop by to say hello!

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email gregpoland@icloud.com