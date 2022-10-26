Preparation is The Key

By: Capt. Greg Poland

It has been a long hot summer and I can’t wait for the first cold front to push through town and take the humidity with it, the snook fishing has been consistent in the backcountry but honestly, I have not been getting out on the water as much as usual over the last 2 weeks. Historically this is the slow time of year here in the Islamorada area and this is typically the time of year that a lot of Charter Captain’s preform their boat maintenance in preparation for the snowbird season, winter fishing, and this year not to mention the cleanup caused by Hurricane Ian that has kept us at the dock for some time. Now is the perfect time to get your gear in order whether it is scheduled maintenance on the outboard, new line on the reels, or getting the boat looking great! I have been taking this down time to get everything in order for the upcoming busy season so when that first cold front does get here, I will be ready to get out on the water. Below are a few photos from a recent trip to one of my favorite locations to fish, the Backcountry. On this trip, we were using live pinfish and pilchards and a 15lb spin rod spooled with beaded line and a fluorocarbon leader about the length of the rod.

Our hearts go out to everyone effected by the recent hurricane, as we have all seen the news reports of the devastation it caused in Southwest Florida region of our state. The Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association has set up a few donation drop off locations around town, and I just took a bag of cloths and items I thought somebody might be able to use to Islamorada Fishing Outfitters. Now is a great time to do some help out those in need, as we appreciated all their help when hurricanes directly affect us.

