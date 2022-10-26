By: Joe Sheaffer

There are no words that I can say that will change what the west Coast of Florida has gone through over the last month. Fishing has been one of the last things on our minds as we process how the lives of so many have been affected by Hurricane Ian. My thoughts are on the people that live in this wonderful place and the challenges that they are facing during the days, months and even years ahead.

I would like to encourage all of us to hang in there knowing that you’re not alone in this challenge. They will bounce back, rebuild, and improve this awesome place. Know that there are many people here for you and I would like to encourage all of us to be there for each other whenever there is a need.

Rebounding and rebuilding will definitely take a village, all of us from all areas, all types of people with all types of backgrounds, interests and skills. All of us have a role to play, be it financially, using our talents or skills, or just lending a helping hand whenever there is an opportunity and there will be opportunities.

No effort will be too small if your hearts are in the right place, loving and helping our neighbors. Together we can and will succeed in getting back to enjoying this paradise that we have been blessed with.

I have relied on my faith through these last few weeks, and know you are not alone. May my thoughts and prayers reach out to all those who feel desperate or alone, may your circumstances change, may you be encouraged and comforted during the challenges you will face.

Together we will get through this, keep our heads up and keep the faith. God Bless to all.