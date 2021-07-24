It’s the Dog Days of Summer

By: Capt. Greg Poland

The snook fishing in the backcountry and glades area has been epic lately and the only issue we have is the constant afternoon thunderstorms. Guiding here in the Keys and Glades as long as I have, I made sure when I purchased my new Contender, that I opted for a Sirus XM Satellite radio so that I keep an eye out on the weather, which direction it’s going, and have had good luck navigating around the afternoon storms.

My new boat has been simply amazing and I want to thank the crew at GTB Boats in Key Largo for getting it all together and keeping me on the water chasing fish whether its deep in the backcountry or out on the refine.

If you find yourself in the backcountry load up your bait well with pinfish or pilchards and cast them into the potholes or shorelines and hold on tight, as I will bet there will be a snook in your future! I like a 7ft 15-20lb spin rod loaded with beaded line along with a heavy duty jighead or a sinker with a circle hook, put your live bait of choice on and start prospecting along the shoreline. Another great option is the same tackle with a cork about 6ft away from a live bait. Here are a few photos from my last few trips, if you have time to get away and want to come and check out my new ride and how I have it rigged, give me a call or stop by the Lorelei to say hello.

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email at gregpoland@icloud.com