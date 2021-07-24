Capt. Joel’s Fishin’ Holes

By: Capt. Joel Brandenburg

Marathon Florida Keys is where we live and fish. In my opinion, the waters around our ten-mile rock are the best overall fishing in the Florida Keys. If you want to catch world class offshore fish like mahi, tuna, wahoo, sailfish, amber jack, marlin, etc., the waters off the shore of Marathon and out 25 miles to the humps are some of the best in the world. If you want to bottom fish we offer awesome grouper, snapper, and dozens of different reef species just a few miles off Marathon’s coast on gulf or Atlantic side. If you prefer the flats, back country, bridge fishing tarpon, cobia, permit, bonefish, snook, redfish, pompano, permit, African pompano, and may species of grouper, snapper, and jacks are available between Marathon and East Bahia Honda. If you want to deep drop with electric reels you can expect to catch tilefish, swordfish, black bellied rosies, queen snapper, snowy grouper, barre fish, wreck fish and many other grouper species. All around the Marathon Humps.

Marathon has the best overall variety, quantity and quality gamefish not only in the Florida Keys but, in my opinion, the world. It has a lot to do with currents and winds. The Gulf Stream can be one mile out or 40 miles out off of Marathon. We regularly take groups of anglers who charter us 4 or 5 days to try each type of options. Many of the gamefish mentioned above peak at different times of the year here in Marathon, but during this time of the year you have a legitimate shot at every one of them. Now a days with high tech electronics, you tube videos and social media everybody can become an instant pro, however if really want to learn the how’s, where’s and what’s you should book a charter or five with a well-established charter service and you will learn more in one day than you would trying to learn from those modern ways. Also remember during the heat of the summer keep your baits deep and slow.

