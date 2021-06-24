Summer time is oﬃcially here in Key Largo

By: Heather Born

The mahi and grouper bite is hot and although these fish are caught with very diﬀerent techniques they are both very sought after in the months ahead. With grouper season opening May 1st until the end of the year and the mahi migrating in to the Florida East Coast, the Florida Keys oﬀers a variety of fishing here in the Summer. Whether it’s reef fishing closer inshore for grouper, or heading oﬀ shore for Mahi, we’ve got you covered.

Dolphin are also known as Mahi Mahi. They are consistent here in the Keys from April – September. I like to head oﬀ shore 7+ miles, 300 – 1000 feet, and start looking for any frigate birds, weed lines, or floaters. Mahi’s main target are flying fish, so keep your eye out for those as well. Often Mahi will hang around any floaters – wood pallets, buckets, rafts, doors, literally any type of debris. Baitfish tend to gather under as shelter, and that’s where those Mahi tend to feed. Mahi tend to travel in schools, so when there is one, there is usually more. It’s always a great idea to throw out a few chunks of bait so the school stays frenzied up, and the bigger fish will usually come up from below. One rule is to always keep one mahi in the water when catching a school to keep the school around. I like to troll rigged ballyhoo with a pink and black skirt around 6-8 knots for Mahi. I prefer 30-50-pound tackle, because the majority of dolphin we’ve seen this summer are usually less than 30 pounds. Although you might get lucky and come across the occasional bull weighing in at 50 pounds.

Not up for a full day of trolling? Hit the nearshore and oﬀshore reefs and you’ll come across a great chance to catch a red or black grouper. Make sure you target those good grouper spots which can be found just a few miles from shore anywhere from 120-160 feet of water. I’ve come across many good grouper spots heading in from a day of mahi fishing. Mark any spots for good grouper bottom. These fish are normally found around a structured, rocky bottom or on a nice ledge. Red and Black grouper are my favorite to catch. Blacks are on the larger side and average around 10-20 pounds here in the Keys. Red grouper are normally smaller in size, but just as tasty. Before my grouper trip I like to go out and catch pinfish for bait. It’s what I prefer for grouper fishing and have had great success. I drift instead of anchoring for grouper. This allows me to cover more area drifting over ledges and rocky bottom. When it comes to lines I prefer to use anywhere from a 50-80 lb. braided line, with 60 lb. fluorocarbon leader and a 6/0 size circle hook.

