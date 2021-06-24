By: Capt. Armando Alejo

On a recent trip, we had our return clients Mr. Neil and Mr. Jimmy. We had our sights set on some Flamingo Everglades Redfish and so we began our trip out on the front of the park. We made a good run that morning to an area that has been producing good numbers of Redfish, many of which were in the upper slot window! We bounced from spot, to spot, to spot, finding only Snook at every stop! I referenced to my clients how the number of Snook caught lately would later cater to a good Snook season in September.

Shown in our photos are Neil and Jimmy with some healthy Everglades Snook…. Every trip has back story! On this day, we took a lunch break in the middle of the

day and to my surprise, the forbidden fruit had made it aboard. I vividly recall Jimmy yelling! “Now I know why we are not catching Redfish”, I looked up, and there it WAS! One of my guests was having a banana aboard! Now, we all know, the myths and stories behind this fruit, but on this day, as the story goes, the banana kept the Redfish away.

Hop aboard with us today! But PLEASE leave the bananas ashore!

