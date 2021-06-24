Summertime in the Florida Keys

By: Capt. Greg Poland

The water temps are getting warm around the middle of the day so I try to get out as early as possible and fish till about noon then jump in the pool to cool off and get back out towards the end of the afternoon and fish till sunset. The fishing in the backcountry has been exceptionally good especially on the calm days when you can see the rolling tarpon or tailing redfish. I have found plenty of action fishing the shorelines and my Gulf spots that I have marked and it has been great fishing for all the regular species.

If you don’t want to run into the backcountry and are looking for some fresh fish you should have perfect weather to run offshore in search of a Mahi Mahi when hopefully the winds lie down as they usually do in June and with my Contender 25 Bay boat, I do it all the time. I like to carry a few light spinners in the 10-15lb range with a 4/0 circle hook tied to a 3ft piece of fluorocarbon for the schoolies and I like to use a piece of squid as bait. For the larger fish my go to is a 20lb outfit with the same leader and hook but I use a whole squid or ballyhoo which can be trolled or if you spot them just cast out in front and give it a few twitches. I always carry a 50lb trolling rod on board which makes it easy to drag a trolling lure or rigged ballyhoo with a skirt when I approach the weed lines which I’ll start about 100 yards before the weeds just to get things out in the wake.

Summer fishing is a great time to be out in the water and do some offshore fishing since a lot of us have been in the backcountry due to the constant winds. If you are in the upper Keys and would like to get out with me in my new rig and see what I’m talking about, give me a call and let’s do some fishing together!

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email at gregpoland@icloud.com