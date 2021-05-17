Fishing on a Hunch

by Capt. Armando Alejo

It was my pleasure to fish with return client Jennifer on a recent trip! Jen and I headed out on a very pleasant day out of the Flamingo Everglades “front” boat ramp. I’d sighted a few solo tripletails over the past few previous fishing trips and felt it would be good day to try to land a few. We spent our morning trying to find Jen that redfish she requested and figured we’d adjust once the sun was over head. At around noon, we switched our tactics and made a species change, and that too initially failed us.

It wasn’t until we decided to stop for lunch that I spotted this triple tail (which later weighed in at 12 lbs.), since Jen was enjoying lunch on the boat on a MUCH-needed vacation for herself, therefore I made the cast for her! Friends, even I must say it was horrible cast! I placed the bait immediately over the fish, an absolute no-no in triple tail fishing. Somehow, the fish was not spooked, ate my bait immediately, and then made a furious run and a subsequent acrobatic jump. Jen took the rod and now she began the fight. She fought the fish in true IGFA record holding style and brought the fish to our deck.

As we continued our day with other triple tail caught, we also ended with her requested redfish along with many juvenile snook caught to close the day. I enjoyed sharing fishing stories with Jen, and reminiscing about previous trips we’d had with her dad, whom happens to be an IGFA world record holder! Good times are waiting to be had so feel free to join us aboard one day soon.

See you on the water..

— Fish with us: Call Capt. Armando at 305-778-5342

or visit us at www.a2charters.com, we are a FIVE-STAR rated service and guide.